Navonne K. Mundt-Day

April 17, 1931-January 27, 2019

DAVENPORT-Navonne K. Mundt-Day, 87, of Davenport, IA passed away Sunday, January 27, 2019 at her home. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at the Runge Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 1, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the mortuary. She will be laid to rest in Durant Cemetery.

Navonne was born on April 17, 1931 to John and Venita (Weih) Hansen in Davenport, IA. In 1958 she was united in marriage to David Day in Reno, NV. He passed away January 25, 1992. She later married Robert Mundt on June 3, 1994. He passed away May 19, 2011.

Navonne cherished her family and spending time with them. She enjoyed making and selling crafts at craft fairs, such as knitting, sewing, macramé, beading and ceramics. She loved polka dancing and traveling, especially going on bus tours. Later in her life she took up roller-skating.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children: Rebecca (Dennis) Panozzo, Jon (Deborah) Day, Amy (Brian) Sheridan, and James (Leanne Speers) Day; grandchildren: Joseph, Rachal, Brittany, Amber, Heather, Dylan, Jonathon, Jessica, Timothy, Jason, Daniel, Brent, Molly, Melissa, Breanna, Brooke, Amanda, Dustin, and Shelby; great grandchildren: Dawson, Landon, London, Mitchell, Alex, Bella, Jadon, Nathaniel, Jaxson, Charlie, Elliott, E.J., Autumn, and Louise; extended family: Debinique, Sandra, Joanne, Shauntell, John, Alexandria, Beth (Larry), Jordan, and Brady; and sister, Joleen (Larry) Twachtmann.

She was preceded in death by her parents and both husbands.