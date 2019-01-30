Kenneth E. Arthur

May 1, 1947-January 28, 2019

DAVENPORT-Funeral Services for Kenneth E. Arthur, 71, of Davenport, will be 6:00pm Thursday, January 31, 2019 at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries All Faith Chapel, downtown Davenport. The family will greet friends from 3:00pm until the time of the service on Thursday. Per Kenneth's wishes, cremation rites will follow the service. Kenny passed away unexpectedly Monday, January 28, 2019 at Genesis Medical Center, East Rusholme, Davenport, surrounded by his family.

Kenneth Evan Arthur was born May 1, 1947 in Davenport, a son of Evan Lee and June (Scheel) Arthur. He was a 1965 graduate of Davenport Central High. Kenny married Linda Warner April 30, 1966. They later separated. For the las 20+ years, he has shared his life with Judy Cox.

Kenny worked as an auto mechanic throughout the Quad Cities and also owned and operated Pioneer Contracting, a construction company.

Kenny could do anything and everything with his hands!! He drove stock car #98 and loved going to the races. He loved his family deeply. His pride and joy was his home and yard.

Memorials may be made to King's Harvest Pet Rescue.

Those left to honor Kenny's memory include his partner, Judy Cox, Davenport; children, Connie Saddoris, Moline, Donna (Steve) Conklin, Davenport, Scott (Jennifer) Arthur, Springhill, Florida; Judy's son, William (Dawn) Cox, Davenport; grandchildren, Zachary Arthur, Jacob Arthur, Desiree Saddoris, Samantha Robinson, Taylor Conklin, Brittany (Alex) Christianson, Tyler Arthur, Alyssa Aliotta, Austin Aliotta, Katlyn Cox, Alabama Cox; great-grandson, Leo Christianson; brothers, Gary Arthur, Davenport and David (Marlene) Arthur, Winfield, Iowa; special friends, Gary Webb and Steve Marxen and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved cat, Patches.

Online condolences and remembrances may be expressed to the family by visiting Kenny's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com .