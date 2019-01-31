Helen May Miller

LECLAIRE-Helen May Miller, 91 of Le Claire and Eldridge passed away January 28, 2019 at Alverno Health Care in Clinton. Per her wishes her body has been donated for medical research. Memorial services will be held 2:00pm Saturday, February 2, 2019 at the United Methodist Church of Eldridge, Iowa. In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600 Doylestown, PA 18901 or via www.dimentiasociety.org.

Helen was born in Africa to Missionary parents and grew up as a PK (preacher's kid). She grew up in various cities in Minnesota and attended Hamline University. She spent her adult life with her husband Robert W. Miller, raising her family of 4 in Minnesota and Iowa. She enjoyed poetry, playing bingo, sewing, crossword puzzles, and many outdoor activities such as camping and boating.

Helen was preceded in death by her husband Bob, parents, son Daniel, 2 sisters, Olive and Ruth, Snooker and Misty Blue.

Those left to honor her memory include 1 daughter Karen (Dave) Carey, Minoqua, WI, 2 sons Robert (Bobbie) Miller, Fulton, IL, David (Pam) Miller, Washington, IL, 1 brother Robert (Marjorie) Shields, Minneapolis, MN, Daughter-in-Law Julie Miller, 12 grandchildren, 15 Great Grandchildren.

May she rest in peace with our Lord.

AMEN

