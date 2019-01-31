James "Jim" H. Elliott April 22, 1944-January 19, 2019 BETTENDORF-James "Jim" Harrison Elliott, 74, of Bettendorf, Iowa passed away on Saturday, January 19, 2019 in Sarasota, Florida. Born in Drayton, North Dakota, on April 22, 1944, to Harrison and Lillian "Hap" (Prigge) Elliott, Jim grew up on the Elliott family farm (acquired through the Homestead Act in 1881, as he was fond of reminding his children). Jim graduated from Drayton High School in 1962, and was a member of the United States National Guard from 1964-1970. Jim attended the University of North Dakota and met the love of his life, Sharon Mackley, while on campus. On September 30, 1967, Jim and Sharon were married. It was at this time that Jim also started his career with JCPenney. Over the next four decades, Jim would build a reputation as a strong, caring, and inspirational manager and mentor in a number of key leadership roles, especially with his employees at the Davenport Northpark Mall store. He is also remembered with thanks by many Quad City parents as the man who gave their teenagers their first job. Jim loved his home, and spent many hours working on his lawn and flower beds. His family and neighbors fondly remember Jim's annual spring tradition of loading up his bright blue pick-up with mulch and flowers and spending the next weeks transforming his yard into a showpiece. What Jim loved most about his home was spending time around his family, and raising four accomplished and independent young women with Sharon. Jim was an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan, where he excelled at the art of tailgating. He loved beautiful fall days in Iowa City, cheering on his favorite team surrounded by his many friends and family. Jim was known for his seventh-grade sense of humor, his outgoing personality, and his knack for wise counsel and a kind word. He was always available to bounce an idea off of and loved to perch on a bar stool, "Jim and tonic" in hand, and help solve anyone's problems. Jim is survived by his wife, Sharon, his daughters: Elizabeth Allison (Jeffrey Allison), Laura Elliott, Kate Elliott (Kevin Roberts) and Jennifer Thomas (Nick Thomas) and Jim's six grandchildren: Lauren Asay, Logan Asay, Katie Bradley, Claire Bradley, Isaac Roberts, and Nat Roberts. Jim is also survived by his siblings, Karen Walz, Jack Elliott, and Jeff Elliott. He will also be remembered by his many nieces and nephews and the newest additions to his family, the four Allison grandsons: Mark, Connor, Carson, and Ross. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at 2:30 pm at Weerts Funeral Home (3625 Jersey Ridge Road, Davenport, IA 52807), family will greet friends from 1:30 until the time of service. Memorial donations can be made to the River Bend Foodbank (4010 Kimmel Drive, Davenport, IA 52802) (https://riverbendfoodbank.org/donate-money/) or the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital (200 Hawkins Drive, Iowa City, IA 52242) (https://uichildrens.org/ways-give) Online condolences may be expressed to Jim's family by visiting this obituary at www.WeertsFH.com.