Martin Lawrence "Larry" True

September 12, 1925-January 29, 2019

EAST MOLINE-Martin Lawrence "Larry" True, 93, of East Moline, passed away Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at Park Vista Retirement Home, East Moline.

A celebration of life gathering will be held beginning at 1:30 PM on Friday, February 1, 2019 at the Riverfront Grille, Rock Island. Private services will be held, with burial at Memorial Park Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to the or to the .

Lawrence was born in Kansas City, MO on September 12, 1925, the son of Leon and Lelah Veral Condra True. He spent his early years in Centerville, Iowa, then later his family settled in Rock Island where he met his childhood sweetheart Betty Weber. Together they were married for 71 years until Betty's passing in October 2018.

Lawrence was a service man, joining the Army Air Force in 1945. He then enlisted with the United State Marine Corps and was stationed in Korea in 1950. After his duties with the military, Lawrence worked at IH Farmall as a toolmaker and field engineer, retiring in 1978.

Throughout his life, he was extremely active with many hobbies. Lawrence truly enjoyed spending time with family by camping and water skiing. He thoroughly enjoyed fishing, playing racquetball, family parties in his basement, bowling, traveling and doing research of the family geology.

Lawrence is survived by his sons, Robert (Sue) True, East Moline, Richard (Jan) True, Silvis; seven grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his loving wife Betty, parents, sister, Helen Glancy Harkert and granddaughter, Autumn Marie True.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com