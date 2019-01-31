Gerald Michael "Jerry" Hunter

October 26, 1945-January 28, 2019

DEWITT, IA-Gerald Michael "Jerry" Hunter, 73, of DeWitt, Iowa, passed away early Monday, January 28, 2019, in his home.

Jerry was born October 26, 1945, in Davenport, Iowa, to Benedict and Eva Gladys (Loar) Hunter. He graduated from Central Community Schools, DeWitt, in 1964 and attended St. Ambrose in Davenport before completing his education at Missouri Valley College in Marshall, Missouri. He worked as a district executive with the Boy Scouts of America, and later as a systems architect for IBM for 32 years until retirement. He married Kathleen Fosdick October 3, 1970, at St. Malachys Catholic Church in Geneseo, Illinois. The couple resided in Maryland and settled in DeWitt upon retirement.

Jerry loved reading, working with computers, playing the guitar, gardening, listening to music, riding his motorcycle, and spending time with his sons.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Kate; his sons, Patrick, Matthew and Alanna with their daughter, Isabelle, and Andrew and Mary with their children, Avery, Isaac, Alexia, and Nathaniel, all of Utah; sisters, Ruth Ann Strobbe, Nancy (Sam) Schold, and Sally (Mike) Dietzen; nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant brother.

A family service will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in DeWitt. Interment and a memorial service will be held in May with details to be announced at a later date.

Arrangements are pending in the care of Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt.

Condolences may be expressed and a photo tribute viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com