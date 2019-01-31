Martha Allen February 17, 1930-January 24, 2019 ST LOUIS, MO-Martha Allen passed away on Thursday, January 24, 2019. She was born to Richard and Mable LeBuhn in Davenport, Iowa, on February 17, 1930. Martha graduated from Iowa State University, where she was a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority and met the love of her life, Louis Allen, who predeceased her in 2002. Together they raised four children, Lynn, David, Amy, and Daniel, in the Kansas City area. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a committed volunteer at Meals-on-Wheels and a devoted member of the Presbyterian Church. Martha was also a life member of P.E.O., a philanthropic organization dedicated to the advancement and education of women through scholarships and grants. Martha also cared deeply about improving educational opportunities for the neediest children in the community and provided important resources to such organizations as Operation Breakthrough in Kansas City. Martha enthusiastically and generously supported numerous other charitable causes. Martha was an avid tennis player and fan of the game. She also enjoyed following many sports, and was always interested in the results of last night's game and the prospects of her favorite teams. She loved nature and gardens of all kinds, and knew every species of bird visiting her bird feeder. As a pie-baker extraordinaire, Martha set the standard for the perfect homemade crust. A lively and engaging conversationalist, Martha could make any topic interesting. Above all else, Martha was a very kind and thoughtful person. Martha will be deeply missed by her family and friends: daughter Lynn Allen of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and her children, son Christopher Hawley and his wife Morgan, daughter Alexandra Hawley, and son Matthew Hawley and his wife Maria Hawley; son David Allen and daughter-in-law Elizabeth Mack Allen of Dallas, Texas, and their daughters, Brooke Allen and Zoe Allen; daughter Amy Allen Cano and son-in-law Luke Cano of St. Louis, Missouri, and their children, Joshua Cano and his wife Karen and their daughter Ellis, Oliver Cano, and Alex Cano and his wife Sara; and son Daniel Allen and daughter-in-law Jana Allen, of Kirkwood, Missouri, and their son Cameron Allen and daughter Kendall Allen; brother Robert LeBuhn and sister-in-law Elaine LeBuhn, of Snowmass, Colorado; brother David LeBuhn and sister-in-law Becky LeBuhn, of San Francisco, California; sister-in-law Betty Allen, of Louisiana, Missouri; beloved nieces and nephews, and many dear friends. Her memory is a blessing. A Memorial Service will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Kirkwood, 100 East Adams Avenue, Kirkwood, Missouri on March 2, 2019, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests gifts to Operation Breakthrough, 3039 Troost Avenue, Kansas City, Missouri, 64109 or www.operationbreakthrough.org; The Salvation Army of Kansas and Western Missouri, 3637 Broadway, Kansas City, Missouri 64111 or www.give.salvationarmyusa.org; First Presbyterian Church of Kirkwood, 100 East Adams Avenue, Kirkwood, Missouri, 63122, www.kirkwoodpres.org, or the .