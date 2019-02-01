Kurt Douglas 'Pete' Cousins

September 14, 1954-January 30, 2019

DEWITT, IA--Kurt Douglas 'Pete' Cousins, 64, died Wednesday January 30, 2019, at University of Iowa Hospital, Iowa City.

He was born September 14, 1954, in DeWitt to Dean and Donna (Lookhe) Cousins and was a 1972 graduate of Central Community Schools. As Pete says, he began farming at the age of two. Being a young farmer, he fell out of the hay mound and laid on the ground for two days where he was attended by the piggies. He drove bus for Central Community Schools and has worked for Liqui-Grow for over 35 years.

He enjoyed his grandchildren, storytelling, golfing, feeding his cattle and working on his farm. Another of Pete's favorite stories was how he took the students on the school bus to the A & W Root Beer Stand and all of the trays were hooked on the windows. The students were late getting home and his safety patch for eight years of safe driving was removed.

Surviving are children, Kelly Jo (Rick) Eller, Long Grove and Ryan Cousins, Urbandale; grandchildren, Drew, Madalyn and Easton Eller; fiancée, Marcia Fox Finley, DeWitt and her children, Jamey (Hayley) Finley and Hope Finley; sister, Karen (Loren) Petersen, Elvira; nephews, Brad (Sara) Petersen and their daughter, Molly and Brett Petersen.

Preceding Pete in death were his parents and brother, Kenneth.

Visitation will be at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt from 3:00 until 7:00 p.m. Friday. A service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 2, 2019, in the funeral home. The Pastor Tom Boomershine will officiate with burial at Elmwood Cemetery, DeWitt. A gathering of family and friends will follow at 12 Noon Saturday at Buzzy's in Welton.

Pallbearers will be Tommy Barber, Dave Fischer, Jerry Green, Roger Kaufman, Greg 'Gus' Anderson and Scott Bickel. Honorary pallbearers will be grandchildren.