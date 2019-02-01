Ronald C. Taber April 20, 1941-January 30, 2019 ROCK ISLAND-Retired Circuit Judge Ronald C. Taber, 77, of Rock Island, passed away Wednesday, January 30, 2019 at home with his wife at his side. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island. Visitation will be Sunday afternoon from 1 to 4 p.m at Wheelan Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. Private inurnment will be at a later date in Chippiannock Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made in care of Rock Island High School Athletic Department, Alleman High School or St. Pius X Catholic Church. Mr. Taber was born on April 20, 1941 in Rock Island, a son of Rudolph and Gladys (Littrell) Taber. He married Nancy Wood on January 1, 1989 in Rock Island. Judge Taber graduated from Rock Island High School, Class of 1959 and earned his bachelor of arts degree from Augustana College in 1963. He earned a juris doctorate degree from the University of Iowa College of Law in 1967. Judge Taber served as an Associate and 14th Judicial Circuit Judge during his tenure on the bench and retired in 2001. He was a member of the Illinois Judge's Association, Rock Island County Bar Association, Lake Davenport Sailing Club, Pinnacle Country Club and the YMCA Board. Judge Taber was especially proud of his involvement in forming the arbitration and mediation center, setting up some of the fine details of the juvenile court system and mentoring new judges. He enjoyed scuba diving, golf, skiing, sailing, riding motorcycles, running marathons, bicycling and working on home projects. He also took great pleasure in flying airplanes as an Instrument Rated Private Pilot. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Nancy; children, Erik (Karen) Taber, North Liberty, IA; Stephanie (Tim) Minich, Northville, MI; Doug (Cindy) Averill, Moline; Katie (Andrew) Green, Henderson, NV; Jeff (Katie) Averill, Chaska, MN and Beth Averill, Chicago; grandchildren, Erin and Rachel Taber; Anne, Elise and Kate Averill; Jimmy, Glenn, Matt and Brady Averill and Hayden and Abby Green; siblings, Rudy Taber, Punta Gorda, FL Tom (Cindy) Taber, Ballston Lake, NY; Ted (Mercy) Taber, Washington, IL; Eric Taber, Phoenix, AZ; Jacki Taber, Fyre Lake, IL and several nieces, nephews and many other loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Jeffrey Taber and step mother, Naoma Taber. Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com