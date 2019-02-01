Barbara Cressey April 1, 1947-January 30, 2019 CLINTON-Barbara Cressey age 71 of Clinton, passed away peacefully Wednesday, January 30, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Clinton. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 PM Friday at Immanuel Lutheran. Burial will take place in Union Cemetery, rural Maquoketa. The Pape Funeral Home is assisting the family. Barbara was born in Clinton on April 1, 1947, the daughter of Henry and Lillian (Jensen) Schultz. She graduated from Clinton High School. Barbara married Roger Cressey on February 26, 1966 in Maquoketa. Roger passed away on March 5, 1989. Barbara had been employed at Custom Pak for over 30 years. She later worked for UFP Technologies and the Salvation Army. Barbara was devoted to her family and loved spending time with grandchildren and great grandchildren. She enjoyed crocheting, collecting books, shopping and traveling. Barbara is survived by 4 children; Minnie (John) Winters of Silvis, IL, Rogina (Brent) Davis of Clinton, John (Kerri) Cressey of Clinton and Jennifer (Jeff) Knutsen of Bettendorf; 9 grandchildren, Ashlee, Krystal, Jacob, Jeremy, Jamie, Justin, Shawn, Manty and Roger; 16 great grandchildren and 2 brothers, Kenneth (Patricia) Schultz of Omaha, NE and Ronald Schultz of Clinton. She was preceded in death by her parents; a granddaughter, Jessica; 2 great grandchildren, Haley and Kaley; a sister, Margaret and a brother, Dale. The family would like to thank the caregivers with Heartland Hospice for all they did for Barbara. Online condolences may be left at www.papefh.com.