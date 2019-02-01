Gail Louise (Druhl) Braet

September 19, 1948-January 30, 2019

DAVENPORT-Gail Louise (Druhl) Braet, 70, of Davenport, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, January 30, 2019 at her home. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, February 4, 2018 in the Runge Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 3, 2019 from 3-6 p.m. at the mortuary. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the or . Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Gail was born September 19, 1948 to John and Marty L. (Warren) Druhl in Davenport. She was united in marriage to Melvin H. Braet on September 5, 1970. He passed away on March 6, 2002. She worked for the Iowa American Water Company, retiring after 25 years of service, later working at Curves.

Gail was a humble woman and selfless caregiver, always thinking of others. Every Thursday she took part in a family luncheon. Every year she looked forward to the family reunion. She loved to spoil her grandchildren and enjoyed going to the Mississippi Valley Fair to support her granddaughters. She was known for the bear in her front yard and dressed it up for many occasions. She enjoyed car shows, karaoke, mall walking, sugar cookies, and playing Bingo. She also loved Subway, Chicago Cubs, and the Chicago Bears.

Those left to cherish her memory include daughter, Lori (Dan) Fisher, Davenport; granddaughters, Emily and Erin Puck, Davenport; siblings: Jean (Tim) Rossmiller, Davenport, Fred (Mona) Druhl, Blue Grass, Rick (Pam) Druhl, Eldridge, and Eddie (Kim) Maggard, Springfield, Missouri; brother-in-law, Gene Sperry; and mother-in-law, Frieda Braet.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Melvin; father-in-law, Henry "Hank" Braet; sister, Mary Sperry; and special friend, Larry Lafoon.