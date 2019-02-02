Henry Boedeker

September 12, 1923-January 31, 2019

LOWDEN – Henry Otto Boedeker, age 95 of Lowden, passed away on Thursday January 31, 2019 at Wheatland Manor Nursing Home. Funeral services will be held on Monday February 4 at 10:30 A.M at Zion United Church of Christ with Pastor Stephen Stepp officiating. Burial will follow at the Van Horn Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9:00 A.M until service time at the church.

Henry was born on September 12, 1923 in rural Lowden, son of Deitrich and Mary (Deerberg) Boedeker. He married Shirley Jean Schilling on December 20, 1947.

He is survived by daughter, Linda (Allen) Behrens; son, Dennis (Cheryl) Boedeker; grandchildren, Dean (Mandi) Behrens, Annette Behrens, Brian (Amber) Boedeker, and Brad (Natalie) Boedeker; 10 great grandchildren; sister, Betty Baal; sister-in-laws Carol, Phyllis, and Eunice Boedeker; brothers-in-law Walt (Fern) Schilling and Bill (Selma) Schilling; and many nieces and nephews.

Henry was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Shirley in 2001; siblings, Paul, Milda (in infancy), Chris, Richard, Donald and Norman Boedeker; brother-in-law Bud Baal; and sisters-in-law Helen (Jack) Dohrmann and Betty (Bill) Lee.

Chapman Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Please direct online condolences to www.chapmanfh.com.