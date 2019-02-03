Ronald H. Roddewig

April 29, 1933-January 29, 2019

DAVENPORT-Funeral services and a Mass of Christian Burial for Ronald H. Roddewig, 85, of Davenport, will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 516 Filmore Street, Davenport. Visitation will be at church prior to mass from 9:00 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home assisted Ron's family with arrangements. Memorials may be made to St. Mary's Church. Ron passed away unexpectedly January 29, 2019 at his home in Davenport.

Ronald Harold Roddewig was born April 29, 1933 in Davenport, a son of Harold and Alice (Reiman) Roddewig. He graduated from Davenport High School and was a cabinet and wood worker. He was employed at Hi-Ross Displays for 47 years. Ronald worked for a limited time at the Putnam Museum, Carver Lumber Company and United Neighbors. He was a member of the Painter and Drywall Finishers Local #676. His hobby was wood carving. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Davenport.

He is survived by several cousins and was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Eugene.