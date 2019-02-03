Rev. Garry Lee Lanman February 1, 2019 DAVENPORT-Rev. Garry Lee Lanman, 84, of Davenport, Iowa went to be with the Lord whom he served on Friday, February 1, 2019 at his home in Davenport, Iowa. A visitation will be held at Harvest Bible Chapel, 3800 E. 53rd St, Davenport on Monday, February 4th from 4-7pm. The funeral service for Garry will be held at Harvest Bible Chapel on Tuesday, February 5th at 11am. The burial will be on Wednesday, February 6th at 11:30am at the IOOF Cemetery in Bloomfield, Iowa. Memorials can be given to the family to be used to cover the cost of shipping quilts to the Samaritan's Purse Children's Heart Project. Garry was born in 1934 in Davis County, a son of Gerald and Dorothy Jane Lanman. He was married to his sweet wife Donna Lea for 62 years. He came to Davenport, Iowa in 1959 to start the New Testament Baptist Church which he pastored for 39 years. He was a prolific quilter and a member of the Mississippi Valley Quilters Guild and a participant in their charity program. Garry and Donna were a great team and together they enjoyed loving and serving others in ministry, quilting and gardening. His legacy continues in that his children and grandchildren continue to serve the Lord. He would say, "I have no greater joy than to hear that my children are walking in the truth." 3 John 1:4 Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Donna Lea, his children, DeLaine Lanman, Timothy (Linda) Lanman, Mark (Alet) Lanman and Dannel (Jesse) Gruber, 11 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and baby sister. Online condolences may be made to Garry's family by visiting his obituary at www.weertsfh.com