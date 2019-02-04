Vernon Dowd

WHITING, IN - Vernon R. Dowd, age 84, US Army Veteran, passed away Wednesday, January 30, 2019. Beloved father of Mary (Anthony 'Tony' Lannin) Andrews and Harry Dowd. Proud grandpa of James Foster, Christina McCord, David Andrew and Kathleen Andrews, Timothy, Brian, Harley, Jody, Peter and William. Dearest great-grandpa of Bentley Andrews, Ada Andrews, Darnell Lyn Conner, JR and Donna Lynn Andrews. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ellen M. Dowd nee Whelan; his son, Timothy Dowd; his parents: Kedric and Sophia Dowd and his siblings.

Vernon liked fishing and could always be found metal detecting at Whiting Beach.

Friends are invited to meet with the family on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM at LaHAYNE FUNERAL HOME, 6955 Southeastern Ave., Hammond, IN. Funeral service will take place on Thursday, February 7, 2018 at 11:00 AM with Rev. C. James Facklam, Pastor officiating at LaHAYNE FUNERAL HOME. Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville, IN. For further information in regards to the Services, please contact LaHAYNE FUNERAL HOME at 219-845-3600 or visit our web site at www.lahaynefuneralhome.com