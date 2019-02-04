Home

POWERED BY

Services
Castle Hill Funeral Home
1219 Sheffield Avenue
Dyer, IN 46311
219-864-0170
Memorial service
Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Castle Hill Funeral Home
1219 Sheffield Avenue
Dyer, IN 46311
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Halberstadt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David G. Halberstadt


1962 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
David G. Halberstadt Obituary

David G. Halberstadt

HIGHLAND, IN - David G. Halberstadt, age 56, of Highland, Indiana, formerly of Lansing, IL passed away January 31, 2019. He is survived by his sisters: Mary (James) Gibson and Lynn (Bryan) Gambrel; numerous nieces and nephews. David was preceded in death by his parents Gerald and Violet (nee Matijevich); brothers Michael and Gerard; and sister Jane.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate his life with a Memorial Service on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at Castle Hill Funeral Home: 1219 Sheffield Avenue, Dyer, IN 46311. For information (219)864-0170 or visit castlehillfuneralhome.com for online guestbook

Published in The Times on Feb. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries