David G. Halberstadt

HIGHLAND, IN - David G. Halberstadt, age 56, of Highland, Indiana, formerly of Lansing, IL passed away January 31, 2019. He is survived by his sisters: Mary (James) Gibson and Lynn (Bryan) Gambrel; numerous nieces and nephews. David was preceded in death by his parents Gerald and Violet (nee Matijevich); brothers Michael and Gerard; and sister Jane.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate his life with a Memorial Service on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at Castle Hill Funeral Home: 1219 Sheffield Avenue, Dyer, IN 46311. For information (219)864-0170 or visit castlehillfuneralhome.com for online guestbook