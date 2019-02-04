Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rendina Funeral Home
5100 Cleveland St
Gary, IN 46408
(219) 980-1141
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rendina Funeral Home
5100 Cleveland St
Gary, IN 46408
View Map
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019
6:30 PM
Rendina Funeral Home
5100 Cleveland St
Gary, IN 46408
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church
5885 Harrison Street
Merrillville, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Burke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita J. (Rigaux) Burke

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rita J. (Rigaux) Burke Obituary

Rita J. Burke (Rigaux)

GARY, IN - Rita J. Burke (Rigaux), age 92, of Gary, passed away Wednesday, January 30th, 2019. Rita was born in Givet, France. She met and married her husband Jim while in France and later relocated to the U. S. in 1968. She was employed at AnCo for many years.

She is survived by her loving husband of more than 50 years, Jim; her sister, Theresa (late Henri) Denis; and nephew, Daniel Denis.

Visitation will be Tuesday, February 5th from 3:00-7:00 PM with a prayer service offered at 6:30 at RENDINA FUNERAL HOME, 5100 Cleveland Street, Gary. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, February 6th at 10:00 AM at DIRECTLY St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 5885 Harrison Street, Merrillville, IN 46410. For information, call 219-980-1141 or visit www.mycalumetpark.com.

Published in The Times on Feb. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries