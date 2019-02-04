Rita J. Burke (Rigaux)

GARY, IN - Rita J. Burke (Rigaux), age 92, of Gary, passed away Wednesday, January 30th, 2019. Rita was born in Givet, France. She met and married her husband Jim while in France and later relocated to the U. S. in 1968. She was employed at AnCo for many years.

She is survived by her loving husband of more than 50 years, Jim; her sister, Theresa (late Henri) Denis; and nephew, Daniel Denis.

Visitation will be Tuesday, February 5th from 3:00-7:00 PM with a prayer service offered at 6:30 at RENDINA FUNERAL HOME, 5100 Cleveland Street, Gary. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, February 6th at 10:00 AM at DIRECTLY St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 5885 Harrison Street, Merrillville, IN 46410. For information, call 219-980-1141 or visit www.mycalumetpark.com.