Martha M. Sepulveda SCHERERVILLE, IN - Martha M. Sepulveda age 71, peacefully passed away on Saturday, February 2, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her daughter, Jeanean (Doug Van Gundy) Creviston; sons: Edward (Susanne) Sechrest and John (Kimberly) Sechrest; grandchildren, Megan (Nicholas) Lambert, Abbie Seitzinger, Trenton Sechrest, Brooke (Patrick Winterhaler) Sechrest, Glen Gilman and Nicole Gilman; great grandchildren: Charli Winterhaler, Bennett Lambert, Logan Gilman and Calypsa Gilman; siblings: Richard (Marcella) Gomez, Pauline (Martin) Garcia, Kathleen Stewart, Cynthia Powers and Vivian (Santos) Hernandez and many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Preceded in death by her husband, Joe Sepulveda and her parents, John and Ida Sovinski. Martha worked at Munster Med Inn for many years and retired from Laidlaw as a school bus driver. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and friends and enjoyed spending her winters in Florida and Las Vegas, playing Bingo and spending time with her family and friends. Martha was a strong person and an inspiration to her family and friends. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and friend and will truly be missed by all whose lives she touched. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at 7:00 PM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME (8178 Cline Avenue Crown Point, IN) with Deacon Phillip Muvich officiating. Friends are invited to meet with the family on Wednesday from 3:00 PM until time of service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at chapellawnfunerals.com