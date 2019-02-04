Home

Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William 'Wally' Rolniak Jr.

IN LOVING MEMORY OF WILLIAM 'WALLY' ROLNIAK JR. ON HIS 15TH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN 3/7/1964 - 2/4/2004. We thought of you today, but that is nothing new. We thought of you yesterday and will tomorrow too. We think of you in silence and make no outward show, for what it meant to lose you only those who love you know. Remembering you is easy, we do it every day; it's the heartache of losing you that will never go away. Love and Miss You Always and Forever, Mom, Dad, Debbie, Michelle and Stacey.

Published in The Times on Feb. 4, 2019
