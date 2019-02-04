Robert K. Schoon

BLOOMINGTON, IN - Robert (Rob) K. Schoon, of Bloomington, Indiana, aged 33, formerly of Munster, passed away Tuesday, January 29, 2019, from the effects of an unexpected medical event. Robert (Uncle Bob to his nieces) was a 2004 graduate of Munster High School. He earned a B.S. in philosophy and religious studies from Indiana University Bloomington in 2009 and an M.S. in journalism from New York University in 2013. Robert was a communications project manager for the Vice President of Instructional Technology at Indiana University Bloomington. Known by many for his outstanding musical abilities, and by others for his bowling skills, he was also a regular volunteer at public radio station WFHB in Bloomington.

Robert is survived by his parents, Ken and Peg Schoon; his brother and sister-in-law, Jake and Heather; nieces: Sophia and Emily; loving girlfriend, Calin Neely; and special friends: Robert Larson, and Clark Wick.

Friends may meet with Rob's family on Monday, February 4, from 3:00 until 7:00 at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Road, Highland, Indiana 46322. Services will be Tuesday at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 8955 Columbia Avenue, Munster, at 11:00. Interment at the Schoon Family Cemetery.

