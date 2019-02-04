Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8941 Kleinman Road
Highland, IN 46322
(219) 838-0800
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8941 Kleinman Road
Highland, IN 46322
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Westminster Presbyterian Church
8955 Columbia Avenue
Munster, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Schoon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert K. Schoon

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert K. Schoon Obituary

Robert K. Schoon

BLOOMINGTON, IN - Robert (Rob) K. Schoon, of Bloomington, Indiana, aged 33, formerly of Munster, passed away Tuesday, January 29, 2019, from the effects of an unexpected medical event. Robert (Uncle Bob to his nieces) was a 2004 graduate of Munster High School. He earned a B.S. in philosophy and religious studies from Indiana University Bloomington in 2009 and an M.S. in journalism from New York University in 2013. Robert was a communications project manager for the Vice President of Instructional Technology at Indiana University Bloomington. Known by many for his outstanding musical abilities, and by others for his bowling skills, he was also a regular volunteer at public radio station WFHB in Bloomington.

Robert is survived by his parents, Ken and Peg Schoon; his brother and sister-in-law, Jake and Heather; nieces: Sophia and Emily; loving girlfriend, Calin Neely; and special friends: Robert Larson, and Clark Wick.

Friends may meet with Rob's family on Monday, February 4, from 3:00 until 7:00 at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Road, Highland, Indiana 46322. Services will be Tuesday at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 8955 Columbia Avenue, Munster, at 11:00. Interment at the Schoon Family Cemetery.For additional information, please contact Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center Konnie Kuiper-Kevin Nordyke by calling us at 219-838-0800, or visiting us at

www.hillsidefhcares.com

Published in The Times on Feb. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries