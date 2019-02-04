Delores M. Grell

January 30, 2019

DIXON-Delores M. Grell, 82 of Dixon passed away Wednesday January 30, 2019 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. Celebration of life services will be held 10:30am Tuesday February 5, 2019 at Weerts Funeral Home, Kimberly and Jersey Ridge Roads, Davenport. Family will greet friends Monday from 4:00 to 7:00pm at the funeral Home. Interment will take place at Allen's Grove Cemetery, Donahue, Iowa. Memorials may be made in Delores' name to .

Delores was born in 1936, the daughter of Emil and Letha (Lawrence) De Smet in Rock, Island Illinois. She worked at various jobs including Dahl Ford in the parts department, John Deere and Eagle Engineering. She married Kenneth Grell September 11, 1993 in Big Rock, Iowa. Together they farmed in the Dixon area. Delores enjoyed flowers and gardening, traveling, making wreaths and crafts, her dogs and spending time with her family and friends especially her grandchildren.

Those left to honor her memory include her husband, 3 daughters Theresa (David) Spicer, Davenport Iowa, Rebecca (Rick) Worton, Davenport, Iowa, Tamara (christen) Goss, Valparaiso, Indiana, son Shawn (Christin) Worton, Davenport, 10 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, one brother Emil (Madge) De Smet Jr., Rock Island, Illinois.

She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Christine Gaskey, Brother Frank De Smet, and Sister Evelyn DePover.

Online condolences may be expressed to Delores' family by visiting this obituary at www.WeertsFH.com.