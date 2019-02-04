Clifford 'Clif' Olson

DAVENPORT-Clifford "Clif" Olson, 71 of Davenport, passed away surrounded by family, Saturday, January 26, 2019 at the University of Iowa Hospital, Iowa City. Private services were held at the request of the family.

Clif was born in 1947 to Arvid and Irene (Jackson) Olson in Davenport, Iowa. He graduated from Bettendorf High School in 1965. He was united in marriage to Sandra "Sandi" Wessing on May 10, 1968 in Rock Island, Illinois. He was a machine operator for Case IH, for over 30 years. Clif could often be found in his garage, working on new projects, and listening to country music. While he was quite the handyman, it was his love of cars that many will remember. From racing at Cordova, entering car shows, collecting memorabilia, or just taking Sandi for a ride, most of his favorite activities involved an automobile. Clif loved his family and was always willing to lend a hand to those who needed one.

He was preceded in death by his father, Arvid.

Those left to honor Clif's memory are his beloved mother Irene; his wife of 50 loving years, Sandi; his son Mykel & his fiancé Kim; granddaughter Megan McKibbin and her husband Benjamin; great-grandchildren: Ada and Sully; his sister Linda Hivert and her husband Jean-Pierre; his sister-in-law Sharon Francis and her husband Jim; 5 Nieces & 3 Nephews.

