Patricia 'Trish' Buster September 22, 1959-February 1, 2019 DAVENPORT-Patricia "Trish" Buster, 59, of Davenport, passed away Friday, February 1, 2019 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. A celebration of life will be held at 2PM, Thursday, February 7, 2018 in the Runge Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service at the mortuary. Inurnment will be in Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the family. Online tributes may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com. Trish was born on September 22, 1959 in Davenport, the daughter of Melvin and Donna (Stroud) Buster. She was employed at Davenport Check Cashers for over 28 years. Trish enjoyed playing cards, golfing and was very proud of her first home. She was very involved with her nieces and nephews and helped raise them. They knew her love of cats and lovingly called her the "Crazy Cat Lady." Trish had a very special bond with her sisters. Where there was one sister the other three were close by. They cherished the times they spent on the annual girls trip and she will be greatly missed. Trish had a very outgoing personality and the voice to go with it. If she was around you knew she was there. Those left to honor her memory include her sisters, Jinx (Dick) Gugelmeyer, Jill (Rick) Weber, and Sherry (Rick) Gobin; nieces and nephews Jarrad Gugelmeyer, Stephanie (Don) Kelly, Justin (Melissa) Gugelmeyer, Rick Gugelmeyer, Tammy (Sean) Gugelmeyer, Megan (Andy) Weber, Carlee (Nate) Thornburg, Stacy (Ben) Nagle, Sean (Samantha) Nagle, and Patrick (Ashley) Nagle; many great nieces and nephews, and her beloved cats Lucy and Charlotte. She was preceded in death by her parents and great nephew Cole Richard Gugelmeyer.