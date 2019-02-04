Alberta I. Woods

December 13, 1917-February 2, 2019

DAVENPORT-Alberta I. Woods, 101, of Davenport, Iowa passed away on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at the Davenport Lutheran Home.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Bettendorf, Iowa. Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the services at the church. Burial will be in Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Davenport Lutheran Home. McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Alberta was born on December 13, 1917 in Davenport, the daughter of Albert and Irene (Kiefer) Young. While growing up in Pleasant Valley, she attended the Forest Grove one-room schoolhouse where she had perfect attendance.

In 1940 she married George Walters in Bettendorf. She later married Ernest Woods in 1973 in Davenport. In her earlier years, Alberta was employed by the Ruhl family of Davenport. After 30 years of service she retired from the Blackhawk Foundry where she worked as a laboratory technician and in human resources. Alberta was an avid bowler, and was a member of Bettendorf Senior Citizens, Northwest Turner Ladies, and the Davenport Moose Lodge #28.

She is survived by sons, Dennis (Ruth Ann) Walters of Bettendorf, Bruce (Diane) Walters of Kennewick, Washington; four grandchildren, Mark (Ayumi Nakamae) Walters of Jacksonville, North Carolina, David (Kelly) Walters of Bettendorf, Stephanie (Brad) Beebe of Phoenix, Arizona and Ethan (Ashley) Walters of Kennewick; and seven great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husbands, George Walters and Ernest Woods; her brother, William Young; and a special friend, Bob Wysoske.

