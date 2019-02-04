Harry H. Hummel

September 16, 1922-January 31, 2019

DAVENPORT-Harry H Hummel Age 96 of Covenant Village of Golden Valley, MN. Formerly of Davenport, IA, Moline, IL and Mesa, AZ. Preceded in death by son, Randall, and wife Dolores ("Lolly"). Harry served in the US Army during WWII, was a graduate of Iowa State College, and worked for 33 years as a manufacturing engineer for John Deere.

Survived by daughter, Kathy "Judy" Hummel; grandchildren, Marc Child, Wendy Holte, Mikki Carlson; 6 great-grandchildren.

Service Thursday, February 7 at 11AM at Washburn McReavy Funeral Homes in Eden Prairie, MN. Visitation one hour before.

Interment Pine Hill Cemetery, Davenport, IA.

www.Washburn-Mcreavy.com Eden Prairie Chapel (952) 975-0400 7625 Mitchell Road Eden Prairie MN