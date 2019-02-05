Lorne "Gene" Hoover

April 30, 1975-January 30, 2019

DAVENPORT - Lorne "Gene" E. Hoover, II, 43, of Machesney Park passed away Wednesday, January 30, 2019. Born April 30, 1975, in Davenport, Iowa, the son of Lorne E. and Suzanne J. (Golden) Hoover Sr. Veteran of the U.S. Marines. Married Tara M. Nighswonger. Gene loved spending time with his family, hunting, metal working and playing with his pets. Survivors include his wife, Tara; children, Tristan (Samantha) Albright, Lorelai and Cordelia Hoover; his parents; grandchildren, Madelynn, Alesea and Eleanor; sister, Chelle (David) Ploshanski; brother, James Hoover; mother-in-law, Marie Nighswonger; several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his uncle, Richard "Bud" Hoover.

Service at 1 p.m. Thursday, February 7, in Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park, with visitation from noon to service time. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established. Visit delehantyfh.com.