Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA 52807
563-355-4433
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
DAVENPORT - J. Newsum, 88, of Davenport, passed away Saturday, February 2, 2019 at his home in Davenport. Visitation will be held 4 to 7pm, Tuesday February 5 at Weerts Funeral Home, Jersey Ridge and Kimberly. Funeral service will be held 10:00am Wednesday February 6 at Weerts Funeral Home. Interment will take place at the Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials in Arnold's name may be made to the family.

Arnold was born in 1931, the son of Earl and Marguerite (Cole) Newsum in Waterloo, Iowa. Arnold proudly entered into the armed services in 1948 and served his country until he retired in 1977. He married Wilberta Strassenberg on October 22, 1955. He was a member of the American Legion Post #26, and the Davenport Radio Control airplane group. Besides Radio controlled planes he enjoyed camping and fishing and especially enjoyed spending the cherished time he had with his family and friends.

Those left to honor his memory are his wife, 2 daughters, Juliana (Robert) Herath, Roanoke, IL, Jeri Lynn Newsum, Maquoketa, Iowa, 1 son David (Susan) Newsum, Donahue, IA, 6 grandchildren Rachel (Tyler) Biehl, Sarah (Kris) Proctor, Stephanie (Jimmy) Skadal, Karisa Hoag, Kayla Hoag, and Noah Hoag, 1 sister Jaquie (Gary) McCully.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Sister Viola and Brother in law Jake Molhoek, 2 grandchildren Kristen Newsum and Kassandra McWilliams.

Published in Quad-City Times on Feb. 5, 2019
