Simon Sierra May 30, 1944-February 5, 2019 EAST MOLINE-Simon Sierra, 74, of East Moline, was blessed by the good Lord with a peaceful passing surrounded by family on Tuesday, February 5, 2019, at Select Specialty Hospital, Davenport. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m., Friday, February 8, 2019, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Silvis. Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. with a rosary recited at 7:00 on Thursday, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Burial will be at the National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal where military rites will be accorded by MAVA Chapter 4 and VVA Chapter 299. Memorials may be made to MAVA (Mexican American Veterans Association). Simon was born on May 30, 1944, in Moline, the son of Amador Terronez and Jessie (Vasquez) Sierra. He married Carol Boldt-Near. He had been employed in the safety division as a highway maintainer for the Illinois Department of Transportation, retiring after 30 years. Simon was a U.S. Navy Veteran serving from 1961-1965 and was aboard the first aircraft carrier into Vietnam following the Gulf of Tonkin incident. He was a life member and past commander of the VFW 8890, life member of the Mexican American Veterans Association Chapter 4, life member of VVA Chapter 299, and the East Moline American Legion Post 227. Simon was also a past member of the Optimist Club and the East Molineilvis Jaycees. He was active with the Republican Party and a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Simon loved to travel and visit national parks where he enjoyed photographing wildlife. He was proud that he accomplished visiting all 50 states with Maine being the last one. Simon had a great love for Christmas and his annual Circa 21 event. He loved to golf and was an avid fan of Northwestern University; Simon took great pride in his yard and landscaping. Above all was his love of family and his drive to see youth succeed in life. Survivors include his wife, Carol; siblings, Paul Sierra, Moline, James Sierra, Colona, Peter (Jan) Sierra, Silvis, Veronica (Jerome) Houtekier, Moline, Francisco (Ronna Roessler) Sierra, East Moline, Rita Trulson, Silvis, Father Angel Sierra, Tuscola, Raymond (Linda True) Sierra, Silvis, Lydia (Scott) Castel, Moline; numerous nieces and nephews; and 2 grandsons, Isaiah and Zachary. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Amador Jr. and sister, Esperanza Hay. Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.