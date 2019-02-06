Janet Simonson

March 5, 1951-February 4, 2019

DEWITT-Janet Simonson, 67, of DeWitt, Iowa, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family Monday, February 4, 2019.

Mrs. Simonson, the former Janet Louise Poell, was born March 5, 1951, to Lester and Margorie (York) Poell in Davenport, Iowa. She graduated from Central Community Schools in DeWitt and Stewart School of Cosmetology in Davenport. Janet married Einar Simonson on April 17, 1971, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, DeWitt. She co-owned and operated JaMar salon in DeWitt and later retired from Ennis Business forms in DeWitt. She most recently owned and managed Simonson Towing and Simonson Brothers Repair with her husband and sons.

She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Einar; sons, Brian (Ronda), Matthew, and Mark all of DeWitt; and a granddaughter, Emily.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A private family service will be held at Schultz Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held at Simonson Towing 301 S 6th Avenue, DeWitt, beginning at noon on Saturday, February 16, 2019.

Arrangements are in the care of Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt.