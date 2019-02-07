Jianna Lynden Menapace August 21, 1995-Saturday February 2, 2019 DAVENPORT-Jianna Lynden Menapace succumbed to a long time terminal cancer on Saturday February 2, 2019, Jianna was at home surrounded by family members when she passed. Jianna was 23 years old when she passed, she had lived in Davenport, Iowa for the last two years. Jianna Menapace was born on August 21, 1995 in Rock Springs, Wyoming. From an early age Jianna displayed a strength and independence that would serve her well later in life. Jianna was an extremely intelligent girl who developed a love of reading and writing and would end up ghost writing over 50 short stories and books for other writers. She also published 4 books in her short life and was working on a fifth when she passed. Jianna's love of writing was closely matched by her love of animals. From a young age Jianna would devise plans to bring home stray cats and dogs. When she moved out the first thing she did was adopt 2 dogs who became like her kids. Jianna touched the lives of everyone she met. She would always be complimented on her infectious smile and positive attitude. Jianna will be missed by everyone that knew her and the world is a lonelier place without her. Jianna is survived by parents Mark and Cristy (Squires) Menapace, her brothers Andrew Hill and Marcco Menapace and her longtime boyfriend, Austin Whitecotton. She is also survived by her maternal grandparents, Jack and Carolyn Squires and paternal grandpa John Menapace. She is also blessed with several aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandma. Services will be held February 9, 2019 at 2:00pm at Runge Funeral Home 838 E. Kimberly Road Davenport, IA 52807