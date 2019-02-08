Richard G. Houston Jr.

August 6, 1967-February 4, 2019

DAVENPORT-Richard G. Houston Jr., 51, of Davenport passed away February 4, 2019 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.

Rich was born August 6, 1967 in Fort Leonard Wood, MO the son of Richard (Dick) and Ellen (McKinney) Houston. He worked as a drywall finisher for 30 years, most recently at Premier Plaster & Drywall. He enjoyed riding quads with his son and friends – especially when it was muddy. He enjoyed his pet parrots, teaching them to talk and often taking them along to family events. He had a passion to make a car booming with an awesome audio system.

Survivors include his parents Dick and Ellen Houston of Davenport; son Kyle Houston of Davenport; step-son Cody (Leonie) Jordan, stepdaughter Kayla (Gage Ervin) Barker; sisters Lisa (Tim) Fahrenkrog of Davenport and Gina Lane of San Diego, CA. Nieces and nephews Jenni (Steve) Ingleby of Leclaire, Brian (Kim) Spurgeon of Finleyville PA, Amanda (Alex) Burkamper of Davenport, Josh (CeCe) Kroeger of Murfreesboro TN, Nick Seneca, and Juliana Lane of San Diego; and several grandchildren, grandnieces and grandnephews; and special friends Jeff Overstreet, Mike Burgert, Tim Porter, Mark Wallace, and Robin Jacobsen.

Rich was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents, brother-in-law Greg Spurgeon and favorite parrots Bob and Joey.

A celebration of life will be 1pm Sunday, February 24, 2019 at American Legion Post 26, 702 W 35th Street in Davenport. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family.

