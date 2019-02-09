Bessie Ellen Dell

August 8, 1927-February 6, 2019

EAST MOLINE-Bessie Ellen Dell, 91, formerly of East Moline, passed away on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Friendship Manor, Rock Island. Funeral services are 10 AM Tuesday at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, East Moline. Burial is in Rock Island National Cemetery. Visitation is 5-7 PM Monday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline, where a Trisagion Prayer Service will be held at 6:30PM. Memorials may be made to Assumption Greek Orthodox Church or to the East Moline Public Library.

Bessie Chickris was born on August 8, 1927 in East Moline, the daughter of Peter and Alexandra (Triandafilakis) Chickris. She graduated from UTHS Class of 1945 and Augustana College, Rock Island with a Teaching Degree in Elementary Education. She married William J. Dell, on July 9, 1955 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Moline. He died January 6, 2011. Bessie taught at William Carr School, Moline, and as a substitute teacher after her retirement. Mrs. Dell loved reading and was a benefactor of the East Moline Public Library. Her childhood home sat where the library currently sits. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.

Survivors include her children; George Dell, Oswego, IL, David (Missy) Dell, East Moline and Suzanne Dell (John Frankville), Rock Island, grandchildren; D.J. Dell, Moline, US Navy MA2 Adam (Paige) Dell, Norfolk, VA, and Chantel Frankville, great grandchildren; Logan Dell and Illiyana Thomas, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Jennie Kapalis, Sue Chickris, Theresa Chickris, George Chickris, Chris Chickris and Michael Chickris.

