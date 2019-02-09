Home

Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
1500 Sixth Street
East Moline, IL 61244
(309) 755-1414
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
1500 Sixth Street
East Moline, IL 61244
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
9:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
Silvis, IA
Carol Ann (Bonduelle) (Bonduelle) Thompson


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carol Ann (Bonduelle) (Bonduelle) Thompson Obituary

Carol Ann (Bonduelle) Thompson

June 8, 1944-February 6, 2019

SAPULA-Carol Ann (Bonduelle) Thompson, 74, Sapula, OK, passed away on Tuesday, February 6, 2019 at St. John Medical Center, Tulsa, OK. Funeral services are 9 AM Tuesday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Silvis. Entombment will be in St. Mary's Mausoleum, East Moline. Visitation is 5:30-7 PM Monday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline.

Carol Bonduelle was born June 8, 1944 in Moline, the daughter of Leon and Rachel (Verhaeghe) Bonduelle. She graduated from Moline High School, Class of 1962, and an alumni of St. Ambrose University, Davenport. Her work included serving as manager of Rock Island County Abstract and Title Co., owner of a book store and as an accountant/auditor.

Survivors include her son Gary "Gene" (Amy) Thompson, Sapula, OK, and her brother Jim Bonduelle, Davenport.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Feb. 9, 2019
