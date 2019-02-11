Hazel Ann Winder Thompson March 9, 1934-February 10, 2019 TIPTON-Hazel Ann Winder Thompson, 84, of Tipton, formerly of Waterloo, Cedar Rapids and Cherokee Village, Arkansas, died peacefully early Sunday morning, February 10, 2019, in Cedar Manor Nursing Home, Tipton. Her family will hold private services at a later date and then be entombed next to her husband in the United Methodist Columbarium in Cherokee Village, Arkansas. Online condolences may be share at www.fryfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers the family would prefer you donate to a memorial of your choice. Hazel Ann, daughter of John D. and Florence Granger McChesney, was born on March 9, 1934 in Lemmon, South Dakota. She graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1952 and the College of Medical Technology where she became a Med-tech. On June 19, 1954 Ann was united in marriage to John D. Winder in Waterloo, Iowa (they later divorced). In October of 2004 Ann was united in marriage to Francis (Tom) V. Thompson in Cherokee Village, Arkansas. Ann was best known as a realtor where she worked in Cedar Rapids for over 20 years. After moving from Cedar Rapids to Cherokee Village she operated a restaurantar for several years. Ann was a past member of the First Presbyterian Church in Waterloo. Ann is survived by her daughter, Jody and her husband, Darrell Yutesler, Jr. of Lowden, Iowa and her son, Mark and his wife, Dee Winder of Mount Vernon, Iowa; and her first husband, John Winder of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Grandchildren, Ryan and Matt Winder, Dalton Yutesler, Hannah and Colden Clark; and her sister, Shirley and her husband, Ray Maurer of Verona, Wisconsin. She was preceded in death by her parents.