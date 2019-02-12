Raymond C. "Ray" Shubat

March 28, 1941-February 10, 2019

DAVENPORT-Raymond C. "Ray" Shubat, 77, of Davenport, IA passed away on Sunday, February 10, 2019 after a short time at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. Prior to that, he was cared for by his loving family in the comfort of his own home. A funeral will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 14, 2019 in the Runge Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the mortuary. He will be laid to rest in Davenport Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to or . Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Ray was born on March 28, 1941, a son of Joseph and Helena (Azzaline) Shubat in Centerville, IA. He was united in marriage to Susan K. Bruning on May 20, 1961 in Davenport, IA. He retired from Alcoa as a foil mill operator after 36 years of service.

In his younger years, Ray enjoyed working on cars, especially a 1969 Dodge Charger. He loved to go fishing and spending time at the cottage on Crystal Lake. He coached for the Dad's Club softball team and was a Cub Scouts den leader. Ray also worked with stained glass and etching pictures as a hobby.

He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Sue; daughter, Julie (Jeff) Adair; grandchildren, Ryan (Natalie) Adair and Cory (Molly Zogg) Adair; son, Shawn Shubat and family; sister, Debbie (David) Shropshire; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Frank and Richard Shubat; sister, Sandy Detlafs; and granddaughter, Melissa Adair.