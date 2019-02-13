Michelle Ayers March 11, 1972-February 11, 2019 DAVENPORT - Michelle Marie Ayers passed away unexpectedly at her home in Davenport, IA on Monday, February 11, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 16, 2019 in the Runge Mortuary Chapel with visitation one hour prior. She will be laid to rest in Pine Hill Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Homeless Veterans Program or NAMI to support their mental illness walk. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com. Michelle was born on March 11, 1972 to Gary and Diane (Heying) Ruden in Moline, IL. She was united in marriage to Doug Ayers in November, 2012 at St. Ann's in Scott County Park. She was a registered nurse who worked at the Robert Young Center in Rock Island, IL. Michelle provided loving and nurturing care to all her clients and was admired by her co-workers. During her 15 year career she received many awards, including the Daisy award for outstanding nursing performance. She served on numerous committees, provided educational programs for staff and also worked as a charge nurse in the unit. She was also in the process of furthering her career with continuing education. Michelle was very loving and caring, always thinking of others. She loved everything involving the sun including being outdoors, fishing, boating and swimming. She enjoyed shopping on Amazon, talking on the phone and getting pedicures, followed by lunch. She liked to plan parties especially at the cabin. She is survived by her husband, Doug of Davenport, IA; parents, Gary and Diane Ruden of Waupun, WI; brother, Doug of St. Joseph, MO; brother-in-law, Don (Tammy) Ayers of Colona, IL; nieces, Mallory Ruden and Caroline Ruden of St. Joseph, MO; her special cat, Gracie; and many other relatives. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Vivian and Silvius Ruden; maternal grandparents, Wally and Lucille Heying; in-laws, Mike and Nola Ayers. Michelle will always be remembered for her loving, caring personality, her beautiful smile and all the wonderful things she did for everyone. "Loved ones may be taken from us, but their memories will remain with us forever.