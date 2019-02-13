Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cunnick-Collins Mortuary - Davenport
1200 E. 39th St.
Davenport, IA 52807
563-391-1200
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Cunnick-Collins Mortuary - Davenport
1200 E. 39th St.
Davenport, IA 52807
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Cunnick-Collins Mortuary - Davenport
1200 E. 39th St.
Davenport, IA 52807
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Schoonhoven
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce M. Schoonhoven


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joyce M. Schoonhoven Obituary

Joyce M. Schoonhoven

July 22, 1927-February 12, 2019

DAVENPORT-Funeral services to celebrate the life of Joyce M. Schoonhoven, 91, of Davenport will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 15, 2019 at the Cunnick-Collins Mortuary Chapel in Davenport. Burial will follow at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will greet friends on Friday from 9:30 a.m. to service time at the mortuary. Mrs. Schoonhoven died on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at the Kahl Home for the Aged in Davenport.

Joyce Marilyn Proksch was born on July 22, 1927 in Davenport, IA, the daughter of William and Roxie (Williams) Proksch. She graduated from Davenport Central High School with the class of 1945. On January

21, 1956 she married Bernard H. Schoonhoven, Jr. at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Davenport. In earlier years Joyce had worked at the former Voss Washing Machine Company in Davenport and later worked at Creighton's Sporting Goods, Scott County Auditor's Office, and also, the City of Davenport Finance Department. She loved to read, re-decorate her home, and go antiquing. In earlier years she owned a horse and loved to ride.

She is survived by – 2 Daughters: Susan Schoonhoven of Davenport and Sally (Jeffrey) DeNeve of Oswego, IL; and 3 Granddaughters: Catherine, Alexandria, and Michaela.

She was preceded in death by – her husband: B.H.; her Parents; and 2 Sisters: Darleen and Mary.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church or the .

Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at Cunnick-Collins.com.

Published in Quad-City Times from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.