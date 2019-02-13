Joyce M. Schoonhoven

July 22, 1927-February 12, 2019

DAVENPORT-Funeral services to celebrate the life of Joyce M. Schoonhoven, 91, of Davenport will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 15, 2019 at the Cunnick-Collins Mortuary Chapel in Davenport. Burial will follow at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will greet friends on Friday from 9:30 a.m. to service time at the mortuary. Mrs. Schoonhoven died on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at the Kahl Home for the Aged in Davenport.

Joyce Marilyn Proksch was born on July 22, 1927 in Davenport, IA, the daughter of William and Roxie (Williams) Proksch. She graduated from Davenport Central High School with the class of 1945. On January

21, 1956 she married Bernard H. Schoonhoven, Jr. at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Davenport. In earlier years Joyce had worked at the former Voss Washing Machine Company in Davenport and later worked at Creighton's Sporting Goods, Scott County Auditor's Office, and also, the City of Davenport Finance Department. She loved to read, re-decorate her home, and go antiquing. In earlier years she owned a horse and loved to ride.

She is survived by – 2 Daughters: Susan Schoonhoven of Davenport and Sally (Jeffrey) DeNeve of Oswego, IL; and 3 Granddaughters: Catherine, Alexandria, and Michaela.

She was preceded in death by – her husband: B.H.; her Parents; and 2 Sisters: Darleen and Mary.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church or the .

