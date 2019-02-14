Ronald "Ron" E. Dixon April 22, 1938-, February 13, 2019 MOLINE-Ronald "Ron" Edward Dixon, 80 of Moline, IL, passed away Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at Clarissa Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, IA. Visitation will be 2-5 pm Sunday at Van Hoe Funeral Home, LTD, East Moline. Funeral services will be Monday 10:00 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Moline. Burial will be at St. Mary's Mausoleum, East Moline. Ron was born April 22, 1938, in Moline, IL, the son of Edward Nelson and Dorothy Mae Metzger Dixon. He was a 1956 graduate of United Township High School. He attended the University of Illinois and was a member of Phi Sigma Kappa and graduated from Augustana College in 1962 and was a member of Beta Omega Sigma. He proudly served in the US Army from 1962-1964 as a Spec 4 when he was honorably discharged. He first worked for IH at the East Moline Plant in 1959. He returned to college in 1960. After graduating from college and then serving his country for 2 years, he returned to the East Moline plant in August 1964. He entered the management training program in August 1965. He held supervisor's position in welding, assembly, shearline, combine repair, receiving inspection, and Department 36. He retired from the East Moline Plant in November 1992. He returned to work on contract in April 1993. He last worked in March 2008. Ron was a past member of the American Legion, Friends Circle Club and the East End Club. He is a current member of VVA Chapter 299, Moline Vikings and Swithzoid Club. Ron married Joanne Windey Perkins on October 2, 1965 in Rock Island. Together they raised Joanne's two daughters, Carrie O'Neill and Sherrie Brown. They had two sons, John and Patrick. Patrick's untimely death in May 2007 was devastating to the entire family. Joanne died five months later. Ron never got over the loss of his beautiful wife, Mother of his children and best friend. Ron enjoyed his family and friends, playing golf, fall fishing trips to Minaki, Ontario, Canada, putting in a vegetable garden, having an adult beverage with friends at the north end of Hafners, going to Marco Island in the winter, going to Door County, Wisconsin in the fall, Chicago during the holidays, sundowns, his four dogs, Oscar, Hap, Lucky and Susie, cruises and mostly "Life". Survivors include children, Carrie O'Neill, Bettendorf, IA, Sherrie Brown (Gary Lenz) Dubuque, IA, and John (Dawn) Dixon, Moline, IL; grandchildren, Rachel (Justin) Peterson, Adam (Cashlin) Boyle, Jennifer Brown, and Zachary Brown; 8 great grandchildren; sister, Joan Lehmann, Rapids City, SD. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and son, Patrick. Memorials may be made to Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, VVA Chapter 299, or the Animal Welfare Center. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com