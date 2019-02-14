Dale John Slager Jr.

September 25, 1951-February 13, 2019

NORTH LIBERTY-Dale John Slager, Jr., 67, of North Liberty, died Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at his home, after an almost four-year battle with cancer. Memorial Service: 11:00 am Friday, February 15, 2019 at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to service.

Dale was born September 25, 1951, the son of Dale Sr. and Druecilla (Stumpff) Slager in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He was married to Retha Powell on January 20, 2001. Dale worked for Monsanto Company as a chemical process technician and retired after 18 years. He enjoyed several hobbies including: farming, his Super H Tractor, remodeling houses, playing cards, fishing, and traveling.

Dale was a very generous person. One of his greatest joys was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was a strong man both physically and mentally. He had a great love for animals and owned several dogs. Dale was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses.

Survivors include his wife, Retha Slager; daughter, Aubrey (Lance) Finch; mother, Druecilla Slager; seven grandchildren; Suri, James, and Beckham Finch, Chase and Payton Hormel, Lincoln and Piper Beckman; step-daughter, Donna (Todd) Hormel; step-son, Steve Beckman; two sisters, Andrea (Bob) Fowler, and Janice (Gary) Robertson; and two nieces, Erica and Rachel Robertson.

He was preceded in death by his father, Dale Slager Sr.

Memorials may be directed to the family in memory of Dale.

