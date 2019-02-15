Home

Michael P. Hickle


1952 - 2019
Michael P. Hickle Obituary

Michael P. Hickle

May 20, 1952 - February 07, 2019

DAVENPORT-There will be no services of visitation for Michael Paul Hickle, 66, of Davenport.

Cunnick - Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.

Michael passed away at Genesis Medical Center - East Campus, Davenport.

Michael was born on May 20, 1952 in Davenport, the son of Norman and Nellie (Wilford) Hickle.

Survivors include his son: Charles Allen Hickle, sisters: Carol Van Dee, Vicki Miller, and Cora Carrillo.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Donald.

Remembrances and condolences may be made to the family at www.cunnick-collins.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Feb. 15, 2019
