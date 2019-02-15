|
|
Michael P. Hickle
May 20, 1952 - February 07, 2019
DAVENPORT-There will be no services of visitation for Michael Paul Hickle, 66, of Davenport.
Cunnick - Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.
Michael passed away at Genesis Medical Center - East Campus, Davenport.
Michael was born on May 20, 1952 in Davenport, the son of Norman and Nellie (Wilford) Hickle.
Survivors include his son: Charles Allen Hickle, sisters: Carol Van Dee, Vicki Miller, and Cora Carrillo.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Donald.
Remembrances and condolences may be made to the family at www.cunnick-collins.com.
Published in Quad-City Times on Feb. 15, 2019