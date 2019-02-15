Home

Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
Mount Vernon, IA
Vigil
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
6:00 PM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
Mount Vernon, IA
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
Mount Vernon, IA
February 13, 2019

MOUNT VERNON-Mary Zinkula, 89, of Mount Vernon, died Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at Keystone Cedars, Cedar Rapids. Mass of Christian Burial: 10:00 a.m. Monday, February 18, 2019, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Mount Vernon, with Bishop Thomas Zinkula presiding. Visitation: 2:00-6:00 p.m. Sunday, at church, with a Vigil Service at 6:00 p.m. Burial: Mount Vernon Cemetery. Arrangements by Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Mount Vernon. www.stewartbaxter.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Feb. 15, 2019
