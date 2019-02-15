Lyle N. Mumm

August 19, 1946-February 12, 2019

FORT DODGE-Lyle N. Mumm, 72, of Fort Dodge, passed away on Wednesday morning, February 12, 2019 at UnityPoint Hospital. He is survived by his wife, Lynda Mumm, his sons, Jonathan Mumm and Alexander Mumm, his sister, Roberta Weise, his brothers, Randall Mumm and Russell Mumm. A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 16, with visitation beforehand from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Fort Dodge.

Lyle Norman Mumm, the son of Norman and Alice Mumm, was born on August 19, 1946. Lyle graduated from Davenport Central High School in 1964. He signed up for the United States Marine Corps and was shipped off to Vietnam. He received a Purple Heart and returned home in 1967 to begin studying at the University of Iowa, where he received his Bachelor's degree in Business in 1974.

After working in the Quad Cities area for a brief time, Lyle took a job selling cars in Fort Dodge for Leo Levine. Eventually, Lyle purchased the building downtown which would house his very own graphics and printing company, Economy Print and Graphics. Economy Print and Graphics only recently closed its doors due to Lyle's retirement.

During Lyle's time in Fort Dodge, he became involved in Rotary Club, Fort Dodge Civic Glee Club, and Comedia Musica. It was in Comedia Musica that Lyle met his wife Lynda, marrying her in St Olaf Lutheran Church in 1987.

In his free time, Lyle enjoyed reading, golfing, and cheering on the Hawkeyes in football and basketball. He also loved meeting with his friends for coffee every morning.