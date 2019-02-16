Ronald W. Burmeister Sr.

September 11, 1963-February 10, 2019

DAVENPORT-Ronald W. Burmeister, Sr., 55, of Davenport, Iowa died February 10, 2019 at Genesis East, Davenport.

There are no services. Ron was born September 11, 1963 the son of Wilbert and Gale Lobdell Burmeister. He worked at Oscar Mayer.

Survivors include his mother: Gale Cole, 3 children: Tiffany and R.J. Burmeister and Lenea Flores, several grandchildren and brothers: Rick, Russell and Randy.

He was preceded in death by his daughter: Brenda Burmeister.

