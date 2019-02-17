Steve Baumbach

June 8, 1948-February 12, 2019

DAVENPORT-Private funeral services for Steve "Bomber" Baumbach, 70, of Davenport will be held at Weerts Funeral Home, Davenport. Burial will follow at Davenport Memorial Park, with military honors presented by the Davenport American Legion Post #26. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held later this spring. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .

Steve died peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday, February, 12, 2019 at Genesis East, Davenport. He was born June 8, 1948 in Rock Island, IL, the son of William Dale and Dorothy Baumbach. He married Marjorie Ann Felling on September 22, 1973 in The Little Brown Church in the Vale, Nashua, IA. He served in the Army from 1968-1970, including one tour in Vietnam. Steve worked more than 32 years at the former Oscar Mayer and Company (Kraft), Davenport.

He was an avid golfer and enjoyed wintering in Texas with Margie. He will be missed by the Friday night Emeis golf group, the Trophy Gardens Golf League, the neighborhood mens' group in Texas, and all of his friends.

Survivors include his wife, Margie; daughter, Alison (Ryan) Nolan, Greendale, WI; and son, Blake (Venture) Baumbach, Jacksonville, FL; grandchildren, Mairin and Matthew Nolan, and Elsa Baumbach; and brothers, Mike (Cyndi) Baumbach, Moline, IL; Barry (Sharon) Baumbach, Lake St. Louis, MO; and Kenny Baumbach, Davenport; and in- laws, Mary and Wynn Hammes, Davenport. He was preceded in death by his parents.

