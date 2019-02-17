Pat M. Snyder April 8, 1937-February 10, 2019 DAVENPORT-Pat M. Snyder, 81, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away peacefully Sunday February 10, 2019. Pat was born April 8, 1937 to Curnie & Edith Hendrickson. Pat is survived by her children, Greg Hay(Brenda) of Milan, IL, Kathy Breece(Mike) of Davenport, IA , Jeff Hay(Debra) of Davenport, IA, Cindi Root of Augusta, IL, Kelly Merritt(David) of Davenport, IA, Ellen Frey of East Moline, IL, Pamela Deloach of Colchester, IL, two sisters from Rock Island, IL, Nancy McCombs(Bill), Linda Dinwiddie(Chuck), one brother, Bing Hendrickson(Delores) of Milan, IL, 25 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren & many nieces & nephews. Pat married Lyle Snyder of Brooklyn, IL July 3,1982 in Eldridge, IA. They were married for 20 years until his passing in 2002. Pat worked all her life bartending alongside family in Augusta, IL, but was known most for her kindness and generosity. Pat adored her children and would talk about them frequently, making sure to always put them first. She also adored her grandchildren, having special bonds with each of them. She often rephrased nursery rhymes making them hilarious for all listeners. Pat was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister, daughter and friend and will truly be missed. Pat was preceded in death by her husband Lyle Snyder, daughter Vicki Seitz, great grandson Carter Miller, her parents, Curnie & Edith Hendrickson and seven sisters, Barbara, Donna, Betty, Esther, Beverly, Sue and Sandra. Special thanks to Kindred Care and Heartland Hospice, the nurses and staff at Manor Care, and Pastor Scott for all your prayers. Thank you to Caralee Rath and Tom Frandsen from Halligan McCabe Devries funeral home for your compassion. Our family is forever grateful to you all. Pat's wishes will be honored and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.hmdfuneralhome.com