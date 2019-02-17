Home

POWERED BY

Services
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Wilcox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond W. Wilcox


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Raymond W. Wilcox Obituary

Raymond W. Wilcox

November 25, 1931-February 11, 2019

DAVENPORT-Davenport-Raymond W. Wilcox, 87, of Davenport, died Monday, February 11, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. A celebration of Ray's life will be held at a later date.

Keeping with his wishes, cremation rites have been accorded.

Raymond William Wilcox was born on November 25, 1931 in Davenport, a son of Ray and Mildred Ruth (Stacy) Wilcox. He served our country in the Army in the late 1950's. Ray was united in marriage to Judy Pelham. She preceded him in death on November 23, 2009.

Ray worked for over 30 years for the U.S. Postal Service, retiring in 2001.

Ray was devoted to his family; he especially enjoyed his grandchildren and his canine companion, Leo. He also enjoyed sitting outside enjoying a cold Blue Moon.

Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Patrick and Dawn Wilcox, Davenport; grandchildren: Desiree Wilcox, Austin, Texas, Taylor Wilcox, Brian Wilcox, Kate Wilcox, all of Davenport, Ashley Richmond, Olivia Richmond, and Zach Richmond, all of Bettendorf, Amanda Richmond, Moline; Jesus Liendo, Maliq Pruitt Wilcox, and Tanica Ware; siblings: Betty (Kenneth) Johnson, High Point, NC, Rosella (Randall) Mumm, Evelyn (Everette) Bates, and Warren (Nancy) Wilcox, all of Davenport, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings: Louis and Leonard Wilcox, and Viola Behrens, and Elsie Burton.

A special thank you to Jesus for taking such great care of Ray while Pat and Dawn were working.

Online remembrances and condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Ray's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.