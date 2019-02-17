Jeffrey A. Steger

September 22, 1960-February 10, 2019

DAVENPORT-Jeffrey A. Steger, 58, of Davenport, passed away peacefully Sunday, February 10, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family after a battle with cancer.

Private family services were held at the Rock Island National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal. There will be a celebration of Jeff's life in the Spring.

Jeffrey Allen Steger was born on September 22, 1960 in Davenport, a son of Herbert Matthew and Etta Mae (Miller) Steger. He was a 1979 graduate for Davenport Central High School where he excelled in athletics, earning a chance to wrestle at the University of Oklahoma.

Jeff proudly served our country in the Navy and also the Marine Corps, earning an honorable discharge as a Sergeant in 1991.

He married Kathleen Cole and from this union were born two children: Torrie and Colton.

Jeff had worked for over 20 years at Production Tool Company, retiring this past summer due to his illness.

He enjoyed taking care of his family, especially hanging out with his grandson, Matthew. He also enjoyed fishing. Jeff was an avid fan of the Chicago Bears and Oklahoma football.

Jeff is survived by his children: Torrie Steger, Davenport, Colton Steger, Eldridge, a grandson, Matthew Garcia; a brother, Greg Steger, Sun City West, Arizona, and the many friends Jeff has made during his lifetime.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a niece, Rachael Steger-Schafer.