H. Baird Smith

July 23, 1937-February 16, 2019

DEWITT - H. Baird Smith, 81, of DeWitt, Iowa, passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Westwing Place in DeWitt.

Herbert Baird Smith was born July 23, 1937, in DeWitt, Iowa, to Herbert L. and Helen I. (Baird) Smith. After graduating from DeWitt High School in 1955, he attended Iowa State before entering the Army and serving during the Berlin Crisis. He later graduated from Augustana College with a degree in economics. Baird married Julie Ann Sheridan on August 27, 1961, in Clinton, Iowa. They resided on the family farm near DeWitt, where he farmed for 28 years and showed Arabian horses. He sold real estate for Total Reality and also was an auctioneer for 25 years. Baird bought the Tri-County John Deere dealership in 1990 and retired in 2002. Julie preceded him in death on April 23, 2008.

Baird was a lifelong member of Springbrook Country Club. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golf and going to auctions.

Surviving are his sons and daughters-in-law, Mike and Sharon, Eldridge, Kevin and Peggy, DeWitt and Mark and Melanie, Van Meter; grandchildren, Tyler, Lindsay, AJ, Karson, Cameron, Marshall and Harrison Smith; step grandchildren, Stacy (Conrad) Theisen and Todd Coble; nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife, Julie, he was preceded in death by his brother, Donald (Joy) Smith.

Visitation will be from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt. A Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, February 21, 2019, in the funeral home. Burial and military rites will follow at Elmwood Cemetery, DeWitt.

Grandchildren will serve as pallbearers. Memorials are requested to DeWitt Community Hospital Foundation with a designation to Westwing Place.

Condolences may be expressed and a photo tribute viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com