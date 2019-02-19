Home

Kathleen Niles Garcia

February 2, 1959-February 8, 2019

MISSOURI CITY, TX-Kathy Niles Garcia, 60, of Missouri City, TX, passed away on Friday, February 8th, 2019. A memorial service to be held in Houston, TX, with a memorial service and burial to be held in Buffalo, IA at a later date.

Kathy was born February 2, 1959 in Davenport, IA, to Jack and Mildred (McCullough) Niles. Kathy is survived by her husband Joe Garcia, brother David Niles, niece Chelsea Niles, nephew Michael Niles, step daughter Renee Garcia, grand daughter Joanna Morales, grandson Roman Morales, and great grandson Eli Zapata.

Memorial donations may be made to The Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center in Davenport, IA.

Published in Quad-City Times on Feb. 19, 2019
