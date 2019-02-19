Joyce Schiffke

May 13, 1939-February 15, 2019

DAVENPORT - Joyce A. Schiffke, 79, of Davenport, Iowa passed away on February 15, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at the Runge Mortuary. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, February 22, 2019 in the Runge Mortuary Chapel. Joyce will be buried in Davenport Memorial Park in Davenport, Iowa. Memorials may be made to the in Joyce's name. Online condolences can be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Joyce was born on May 13, 1939 in Muscatine, Iowa. She married Donald Schiffke on Friday, December 13, 1968, which they celebrated every Friday the 13th over the years due to the clerk never putting the month on the marriage license.

Joyce retired from Brach's after 15 years. She enjoyed dancing, camping, vacations, hiking, music and spending time with her family. She also enjoyed cooking and baking. She taught herself how to do wedding and birthday cakes, which she turned into a small successful business. She also had two other passions in life, party planning and anything chocolate. Joyce will be remembered as a very loving and compassionate wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Don; children: Don (Dale) Schiffke Jr., Tony (Roxanne) Lyttles, Theresa Kolund, David (Connie) Schiffke, Kim (Bill) Myrick and Melissa (Randy) Gomez; sisters, JoAnne and Patricia Lee; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and niece, Joyce Jean.